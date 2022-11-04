Genevieve Weber, 85, of Alexander, ND, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with her children at her side at the CHI St. Alexius Health Hospital in Williston, ND.
Genevieve Madge Cotter was born on November 13, 1936 in Fairview, Montana at the Brodhead Maternity Home to Ernie Cotter Sr. and Margaret (Sanderson) Cotter.
She married Arthur “Art” Weber on October 29, 1955. To this union two children were born, Artie and Pam.
Gen worked at the Hardware Hank in Watford City, ND. Gen and Art were custodians at Alexander Public School where they enjoyed being around the teachers and kids. She cleaned for numerous people and businesses. Everyone knew Gen as a cleanaholic.
Gen is survived by her son, Artie (Betty) Weber; daughter, Pam (Nevin) Larsen; 4 grandsons; 4 step-grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernie, Jim, and Phil (Deb); sister, Marilyn Junso and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents and two brothers, Bill and Richard.
To follow Gen’s wishes there will not be a viewing or funeral service held.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
