221204-obit-Kjos

Funeral services for Genhard G. Kjos, 79 of Fairview/Sidney, MT are at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview, MT with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 10 AM to 5PM at the funeral home in Sidney and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Genhard Gene Kjos was born on November 4, 1943, in Williston, ND to parents Oswald Jennings and Elva (Johnson) Kjos. He grew up on a farm northwest of Williston. The family belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church NW of Williston where he remembered being baptized on September 4, 1949 and also being confirmed there.

To plant a tree in memory of Genhard Kjos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments