George ‘Barlow’ Henry Colgan, Jr.
February 26, 1923-May 10, 2021
On May 10, 2021 our beloved Barlow passed away peacefully in Poplar, Montana with family surrounding him.
George ‘Barlow’ Henry Colgan, Jr. was born on Feb. 26, 1923 to George and Alma (Zeige) Colgan. He was one of four siblings.
Barlow attended Arthur School and then graduated from Poplar High School in 1943. Barlow was destined to marry Della since she had proclaimed at the age of 10 she was going to marry him someday. That day came on June 20, 1950 when they were united in marriage. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage before Della was called home in July of 2017.
From this marriage they had four children: Mikey, Tom, Doug and Joanne. After Jackie, Judy and Connie’s mother passed away, Barlow and Della became a second father and mother to them.
Shortly after high school Barlow joined the army and served as a medic in WWII in the Philippines and Korea.
Years later Barlow and Della took a trip around the U.S. to go visit his old army buddies. It was some of the most enjoyable trips they took and a visit down memory lane for Barlow.
Once Barlow and Della married, their first few years were spent on the north side of the river where Barlow ran the ferry.
They then moved to the south side where the couple started their love for ranching. They were blessed to raise their four children in the lifestyle that they loved so much.
If anyone had a day to spend with Barlow, he could tell them stories upon stories and he loved to share them. Barlow was the go-to guy with not just family history but also the community history. His memory was top notch; he could tell you if it was hot or cold on a branding day from 40 years ago.
Barlow lived a full, wonderful and adventurous life that he was able to share with his family and friends.
In the spring of 2018, he was moved to the nursing home in Poplar where he was so loved by the nurses and doctors. They would bring treats for him and sit with him and listen to his stories he had to share. Their love and care for Barlow is appreciated beyond words.
Barlow touched many lives and he will be forever loved and missed.
Barlow is survived by his three children: daughters, Mikey (Greg) Rauschendorfer and Joanne Clark; son, Tom (Marquieta) Colgan; grandchildren, Pat (Cherry) Colgan, Michael Colgan, Ben Clark, Dustin (Anne) Rauschendorfer, Gregory (Cheyanne) Rauschendorfer; Adam Colgan, Maryl Colgan and Alison Colgan; great-grandchildren, Holly Colgan, Chris Colgan, Kwyn Colgan, Kasey Colgan, Kali Colgan, Ashton
Colgan, Kylie Gourneau; Gentry Rauschendorfer, Sutton Rauschendorfer, Nora Rauschendorfer and David Finley Clark; nieces, Jackie (Gary) Grainger, Judy Strauser and Connie Forest; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Della; parents, George and Alma Colgan; son, Doug Colgan; son-in-law, David ‘Whitey’ Clark; brothers, Patrick and Vincent Colgan and sister, Kathryn Ferdette.
A vigil will be held 6 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in Poplar, Montana. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Colgan Family Pen and Key Cemetery, south of Poplar, Montana.
Condolences may be left for the family at bellmortuarymontana.com.