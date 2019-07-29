George Einar Reimers was born on January 13, 1930 in Laurel, Nebraska to Philemon Aaron Reimers and Goldie Hilma Victoria Kardell. George was 5th to the youngest of 11 children.
I remember George, my dad, telling me stories of his favorite work horse named Boots. He was big and black with 4 white stockings. My dad was pretty young when he rode Boots to school, so he taught the old plow horse to bend his front leg at the knee so dad could step up and crawl onto his back. Must be where I got my love of horses.
After George graduated the 8th grade, he went off to Wyoming to work for a Dude Ranch known as the Easton Ranch at the base of the Big Horn Mountains. He took many jobs doing different kinds of work.
On June 1 st 1956, George married Donna Joneda (Sewell) Sweeney in Tyndall, South Dakota. He became an instant father of 2 boys, Buddy Michael 8 years old, and Allen Lee Sweeney 4 years old, and a girl, Marla Joneda Sweeney 6 years old. They had met, and started dating after a local barn dance his brother had taken him to. They settled in Laurel, Nebraska where George got hired to work for the State Highway Department. A year later they had a daughter, Victoria Lynn, named after his beloved mother.
They moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where George got hired to work at the Sewage Disposal Plant to be closer to his side of the family. They spent most of the children’s younger years in Sheridan. Then in the mid 1960’s, the family moved to the top of the Big Horn Mountains to Burgess Junction Highway Department Maintenance Camp. Hunting, camping and fishing became a great part of their lives. I cannot count how many different camp trailers we had during those years.
After 8 years in the mountains, they only had Vicki left at home, so they moved back to Sheridan, Wyoming. George worked as Foreman for Prill Manufacturing Corporation, a coal furnace manufacturing plant.
Years later, in the early 1990’s, George and Donna moved to Crane, Montana to live closer to their youngest child, Vicki and her husband Donn, to help with the grandchildren Preston John, Katelyn and Clayton. Plus helping with the small farm where they raised pigs, sheep, cows and horses, not all at the same time, thank goodness.
After Donna passed away, on George’s 77th birthday, in 2007 he moved back to Sheridan to be close to his only living brother and one sister still in the area. It wasn’t very long before George had a bad fall in his home and was placed in the Billings Hospital with a brain bleed. After surgery he returned to live with Vicki and her family in Crane, Montana.
Later, George moved to the Extended Care facility at Glendive Medical Center. He loved his time there very much, enjoying all the people and the activities they got him involved in.
George went home to be with our Lord and family members in the early morning hours on October 23rd, 2018 at Glendive Medical Center Extended Care and Hospice Facility at Glendive, Montana.
George is survived by 3 of his 4 children. Daughter Victoria (Donn) Eskridge of Crane, Montana, 2 step-sons: Budd (Cindy) Sweeney of Sheridan, Wyoming and Allen Sweeney of Gillette, Wyoming. George had 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Oh how he loved seeing the great-granddaughters when we would visit him. His son-in-law, James Swartz of Crane, Montana. George also has many nieces and nephews. 2 younger sisters: MaryAnn Kahler of Great Falls, Montana and Jeanette Hoffman of Cody, Wyoming.
George was preceded in death by his wife Donna Joneda (Sewell) Reimers of 50 years, father Philemon Aaron Reimers, his mother Goldie Hilma Victoria (Kardell) Reimers, brothers: Glen Carl Reimers, Guy Myron Reimers, Bernard Phil Reimers, Dean Clinton Reimers, and Gene Lester Reimers. Sisters: Elsie Genevive (Reimers) Harmeier, Edith Evelyn (Reimers) Berg and Verline Karla (Reimers) Canfield affectionally known as Dolly to all who knew her. Last but not least, step-daughter Marla Jo (Sweeney) Swartz. How he loved her homemade Lemon Meringue pies.