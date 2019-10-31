George P. Martin, 80, of Bainville, MT, passed away early on October 20, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, ND, following a severe heart attack and stroke.Cremation has taken place.
Tentative plans are for military recognition and inurnment in the spring at the Eastern Montana Veterans’ Cemetery in Miles City, MT. The time and date will be announced later.
George was born March 3, 1939, to Wayne and Cecilia (Hoffard) Martin. He was baptized in the Catholic faith. His brother Charles joined the family in 1948. George began his honorable military career following his graduation from Bainville High School in 1957.Joining the US Navy, George was stationed primarily at the San Francisco, Altamira, and Vallejo, CA Naval Bases. He dearly loved serving our country and was a dedicated Patriot. Proudly he served aboard the USS Paricutin, USS Oriskany, and the USS Kilauea.Medals, Awards, or Ribbons received during his career included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Fourth Good Conduct Award for Service, and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.In 1967 George married Roella June Adams. Their baby daughter KellyAnn became their pride and joy in 1971. The family moved to Huson, MT after George’s retirement from the military. There he began a second career with the US Postal Service, retiring in 2002 and moving to Sidney, MT. Just two years later, his wife June passed away.On July 15, 2005, George married a 1957 classmate, Gennet Gessner Smith. The couple spent the next years on Gennet’s farm or their winter home in Mesa, AZ.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Cecilia Martin, his wife June, his sister-in-law Kathy, and a baby grandson.
Survivors are his wife Gennet, daughter and son-in-law KellyAnn and Chris Scalise, granddaughters Cecilia and Georgia Scalise, his brother Charles Martin, niece Jessica Martin, and nephew Wayne Martin.