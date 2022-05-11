George S. Rice Jr., 93, of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in the Intake Cemetery near Intake, Montana. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at 12:00 pm at the EPEC in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
On January 29, 1929, George and Ottoni (Pedersen) Rice gave birth to a son, George Soren Rice, Jr. He joined a sister Phyliss Lorraine. They lived in Oklahoma. When George Jr. (Sonny) was four years old, George and Ottoni gathered up the kids, now four of them, and moved to Eastern Montana to try their hand at irrigated farming, leaving the dust bowl of Oklahoma behind. Sonny and his siblings eventually numbered ten. Phyliss “Lorraine”, George Jr. “Sonny”, Virginia, Eloise, Eldon, Buford, Bert, Steve, Emery, and Jim.
This family grew up on a farm along the Yellowstone River in Dawson County, about
twenty-two miles north of Glendive, Montana. George Jr. and his siblings attended grade school at a small country school (Washington school) a half mile from their house. He spoke of taking lard sandwiches for his lunches! Can you imagine fixing lunches for that many kids!? When it was time for George to enter high school, he went to Savage High School and graduated in 1948. After graduating he wanted his dad to buy him a Harley Davidson. He didn’t get his Harley so he enlisted in the Air Force. He served for about a year and received an honorable discharge to return home to help on the family farm, due to his mother’s severe illness.
Later he worked for Rahr’s meat service, delivering to supermarkets where he met a very nice young lady by the name of Jenny Schmidt. They were married on June 1, 1953. They had three children, Debbie (Ned) Sikveland, Dan (Debbie Alberg), and David (Jo Kauffman). Together they farmed near Intake. And began his life-long dream of being a farmer.
George was an active leader and supporter of 4-H throughout the community. Some of his community involvement included: Midrivers, Stockgrowers, GATE, EPEC, Farm Bureau, Livestock Protection Agency, Dawson Community College and many others. He was a big believer in community involvement. The farm was his world. His favorite job was cutting alfalfa on his John Deere tractor! But he enjoyed it all.
George passed away on May 8, 2022 at the Glendive Hospital at the age of ninety-three. He was preceded in death by his wife Jenny of almost sixty-nine years; his parents George and Ottoni Rice; sister Lorraine, brother Elden, and great grandson Judah Lachmann.
George is survived by children Debbie (Ned) Sikveland, Dan (Debbie Alberg), and David (Jo Kauffman); siblings Virginia Rahr, Eloise Edwards, Buford, Bert, Steve, Emery, and Jim; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Rex (Kacie) Sikveland (Tristan, Beau, Chassie, and Maysen); Heidi (Reever) Nelson (Spencer, Brock, Aspen); Nikki (Caleb) Lachmann (Lenya), DJ Rice; Abby (Justin) Leach, Katie Rice. Tristan and his wife, Alissa, blessed George and Jenny with their first Great-Great Grandchild, Kolt Jack Sikveland. Making it five generations!!
