Georgia Petersen, 92
Funeral services for Georgia Petersen, 92, of Sidney, Mont. will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, Mont. with Pastor Rolf Preus officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be held at Lone Butte Cemetery near Girard. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is helping the family with arrangements. Remembrances, pictures and condolences may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Georgia passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care in Sidney, Mont.