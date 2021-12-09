Gerald E. “Jerry” Larsen, 75, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Extended Care in Sidney.
Jerry was born to Nels P. and Clara (Odegard) Larsen Jr on Nov. 23, 1946 in Raymond, Wshington. They later divorced and Jerry along with his other brothers and sisters were moved to Williston, North Dakota where he completed his education.
Jerry joined the Army on April 29, 1965 taking his training at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. Jerry reenlisted in the Army on Aug. 21, 1969 where he was stationed in Germany and became a parachute jumper. He jumped several times, always landing in some trees. He decided jumping wasn’t for him and was honorably discharged on Jan. 27, 1972.
Jerry went to work in the oilfield working on workover rigs. In 1986, Jerry went to work for Holly Sugar, which later became Crystal Sugar. He retired in 2015 due to ill health. Jerry loved to sit on the bank and fish. He also liked to play bingo. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and a killer smile.
Jerry is survived by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Olson of Willison.
Jerry is preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Clara Larsen Akovenko and step-father, John Akovenko; his father, Nels Larsen; his siblings, Robert Larsen, LeRoy Larsen, Michael Larsen, Joyce Schaff, Patricia Olson and Darryl “Willie” (Peggy) Larsen.
No services are being planned for Jerry at this time.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
