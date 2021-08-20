Gerald (Jerry) Fischer, 92
Gerald (Jerry) Fischer, 92, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2021 in his daughter’s home in Bismarck, North Dakota. It was just four days after he and his devoted wife, El Wanda, 93, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Jerry was born and raised in Grenora, North Dakota, two hours north of Williston. He was the youngest of eight children born to Edgar and Elsie Fischer on a farm in Grenora.
Jerry and Wanda were residents of Sidney for over 50 years. They were highly active in the Sidney business community over a 30 year period and were significant in helping with housing growth during the 80s and 90s during the first oil boom and beyond.
Among other ventures, Jerry owned and operated the 120-unit Angus Ranch House Motel south of town (now a greenhouse), KSDY FM (Country 95) a country gospel radio station in the 80s. He operated Fischer Homes, a sales lot for mobile homes where he sold homes to hundreds of families in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. He also owned and operated Hilltop Estates and the Frontier Motel northeast of town. He developed a mobile home subdivision called Fischer Estates across the street from the Pepsi plant which at the time was the very first mobile home entity in Eastern Montana built inside the city limits with the advantages of city water, sewer, city sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The subdivision park also bears his name—Fischer Park.
Jerry and Wanda pastored the residents at Richland Homes for 14 years (60s-70s), with Jerry preaching and Wanda playing the organ.
As a young couple, Jerry and Wanda pastored three churches — Vallejo, California; Sparks, Nevada; and Anderson, Indiana — for almost twelve years. Before and after pastoring they were traveling ministers holding special services in churches all across North Dakota and Montana, as well as other states. They were in full-time ministry for 25 years when they decided to settle down in Sidney and go into business.
To those who knew him best, he was known for his great generosity to those he loved and those he knew needed help. As one example, he often forgave rent to people who fell behind in their payments because of difficult circumstances.
He is survived by his wife Wanda and only child Becky Fischer, along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Three nephews, Gary, Mark, and Randy Rohner became like sons over the years and their children called them grandma and grandpa. Wanda now resides with Becky in Bismarck.
Funeral services for Jerry Fischer, 92, formerly of Sidney, MT are at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation for Jerry will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. (MDT) at the Grenora Cemetery in Grenora, North Dakota. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.