Services for Glenn Skov, 72, of Fairview, Montana are at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Fairview, MT with Harriet Carico officiating. Cremation will follow services under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Glenn Skov, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the age of 72.
Glenn was born on November 9, 1948 in Moose Lake, MN to Kai and Dagney (Anvik) Skov. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1966 and attended Montana State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agronomy. On June 25, 1971, Glenn was united in marriage to Ann Wheeler at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Biloxi, MS and Great Falls, MT. Glenn and Ann celebrated 49 years together raising four children, Randy, Brenda, Brian and Sharon. After completing his enlistment, Glenn returned to the family farm west of Fairview. He loved farming and his passion for it lasted until the very end. Glenn will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is survived by; his wife, Ann; his children, Randy, Brenda, Brian and Sharon; his three siblings, Eric, Karolyn and Marilyn; 13 grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Glenn is preceded in death by his father Kai, and his mother Dagney.