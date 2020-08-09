Funeral services for Gloria Sifuentes Zadow, 60, of Sidney, will be private family services, with Rev. Tony Sifuentes officiating. Friends are invited to the graveside services at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m., with the family receiving friends starting at 3 p.m. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
It is with a very heavy heart we mourn the loss of Gloria Sifuentes Zadow, 60, who was born on Oct. 14, 1959, in Sidney, Mont. to Fred and Dolores “Lola” (Garcia) Sifuentes, Gloria was called home on Aug. 3, 2020 under comfort cares of Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Mont.
Gloria grew up in Sidney, where she and her family worked on the Propp Farm as migrant workers. She attended school in Sidney and started work at a young age as a waitress at the LaLonde Hotel — where her mother Lola was a cook — to help the family. The Lalonde Hotel is where she met Bill Senff. They began dating and married in 1977. After they married in Sidney they moved to Ray, N.D. for a short time, and then returned to Sidney. After returning to Sidney they had their daughter Christina. Bill and Gloria’s marriage ended but they reconnected and remained friends.
She was then joined in marriage to Tony Auren in 1981. Gloria gave birth to their son Ryan and daughter Ruby. After Gloria and Tony married they relocated to Southern California for Tony’s oilfield job. Gloria and Tony dissolved their marriage and Gloria and Christina stayed living in California.
Missing her family is what brought Gloria and Christina back to Sidney in 1991. Gloria started working campaigns at Sidney Sugars (Holly Sugar), where she later became a full-time employee working on the sugar end.
Gloria was united in marriage to Dave Fasching. Gloria later moved to Wahpeton, N.D. for college, where she received her associate’s degree in medical administration assistant with a focus on transcription. After earning her degree Gloria moved back to Sidney and continued her employment with Sidney Sugars. Gloria was passionate about her job there and was great at it.
In 2011, Gloria met the man she would spend the rest of her life with, Greg. Gloria and Greg married in July 2019. In 2018, Gloria’s employment with Sidney Sugars ceased. The summer of 2019 Gloria worked at Yellowstone Valley Greenhouse with Natalie and this turned out to be her new favorite job; she loved flowers. Greg and Gloria would spend countless hours tending to their garden, grooming their flowers and going on side-by-side rides. She also enjoyed the time spent at her parents’ house making tamales with her mom and sisters. Gloria had the biggest heart and would help anyone in any way she could. Her grandchildren where her pride and joy.
Those that Gloria left behind are: her husband, Greg of Sidney, Mont.; daughter, Christina (Kyle) Shockley, Belfield, N.D., granddaughter Alexis (22), grandson Cody (14), great-grandson Emery Ortega (7m); son, Ryan (Chantel) Auren, Brawley, Calif., grandsons Chance (14), Branden (10), Andrew (6), Daniel (1) and granddaughters Shayna (13), Hailey (3); daughter, Ruby (Andrew) Smithson, Imperial, Calif.; step-daughters, Katie (Josh) Herman, Sidney, Mont., and Kali Zadow, Grand Forks, N.D.; her parents, Fred and Dolores Sifuentes, Sidney, Mont.; brothers, Rev. Tony (Martha) Sifuentes, Wolf Point Mont., Fred (Deann) Sifuentes, Sidney Mont., Humberto (Juanita) Ramos, San Antonio Texas; sisters, Mary (Ed) France, Manchester N.J., Olivia Sifuentes, Sidney Mont., Stella Gallegos, San Antonio Texas, Isabell Chavez, San Antonio Texas, Maria De Rosario Delvosque, San Antonio Texas, and Yolanda Hibbard, Spokane, Wash., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.