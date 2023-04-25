Memorial Mass for Gloria Steppler Paladichuk, 79 of Beaverton, OR formerly of Sidney, MT are at 10:00 A.M., Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Vigil services are at 6:00 P.M., Sunday, April 30, 2023, at St. Mathew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gloria Steppler Paladichuk of Beaverton OR, formerly of Sidney, MT, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St Vincent Medical Center in Beaverton, OR.
Gloria was born October 14, 1943, to Dave and Frances Steppler. She was one of seven siblings and is now reunited with sisters Clara, Joanne, Kathleen and brother Jimmy. She was raised on the farm in the Elmdale community, and her education began in Timmons, a one-room school. She graduated Sidney high school early, and attended business school in Denver, CO.
Gloria married the love of her life, Jim Paladichuk on July 7, 1962. They raised two children in Sidney: daughter Deedra and son Brian. Gloria purchased a movie camera to record many family events and loved spending summers at our cabin at Fort Peck, affectionately called “Little Sidney.” Her favorite activities at the cabin were water skiing and visiting around the campfire with friends and family. Mom and Dad always shared the love of music and dancing. They are now dancing together again.
State Farm Insurance Agency was the start of her career. I don’t think anyone could type as fast and accurately as she could. Once her long-time bosses retired, she decided it was time for a career change and ran for Richland County Treasurer. She was elected and served from 1981-1988. In 1989 she decided to run for Richland County Commissioner and was elected as the first woman County Commissioner of Richland County and served from 1989-1994. Jim and Gloria moved to Helena in 1995, where Gloria lobbied for Richland County for several legislative sessions. She was a great leader and ahead of her time as a woman.
Jim and Gloria moved to Beaverton in 2004 to be closer to their grandkids. They spent quality time and adored their grandkids. Gloria had the kindest heart and always thought of others. She loved her family dearly and never forgot birthdays or holidays. She may not have gotten cards or silver mailed on time, but she remembered. A piece of silver for friends and family was her favorite to give. If you received one you knew you were special to her. She had a great sense of humor, smile, an infectious laugh, and loved sharing stories. Even when she was critically ill, she was able to humor the doctors and nurses in the ER. Mom could always be seen wearing a hat and had an unbelievable collection, never wearing the same one twice.
Gloria is survived by her two children, Deedra (Bernie) Howes of Beaverton, OR; Brian (Katie) Paladichuk of Tigard, OR; several grandchildren which she thought the world of: Jared of Leuven Belgium; Nathan (Charlee) of Vancouver, WA; Ana of Tigard, OR; Carly (Conner) of Sunnyvale, CA; Taylor (Briley) of Portland, OR; fur grandbabies Sammy of Beaverton, OR and Weston of Tigard, OR; two brothers, Donnie (Kathy) of Sidney and Robert (Jeremy) of Seattle, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation or Meals on Wheels in your community.