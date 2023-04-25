Gloria Steppler Paladichuk

Gloria Steppler Paladichuk, 79

Memorial Mass for Gloria Steppler Paladichuk, 79 of Beaverton, OR formerly of Sidney, MT are at 10:00 A.M., Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Vigil services are at 6:00 P.M., Sunday, April 30, 2023, at St. Mathew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

