Gregory ‘Greg’ Wing, 47
Memorial services for Gregory “Greg” Wing, 47, of Fairview are at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Bible Baptist Church in Sidney with Pastor Mike Backhaus officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Greg passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home in Fairview, Mont.
