Guido Vaira, 95
Funeral services for Guido Vaira, of Sidney, Montana, will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor Audrey Rydbom and Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Guido passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana.
Guido Franklin Vaira was born December 20, 1926 To Aldo and Polly at Springlake. He was the fifth of 7 boys. As a youngster, he spent a lot of time herding sheep at Redwater and looking for arrowheads. He went to country schools and then into Sidney for high school, graduating in 1944. Guido and Glenn Mavity rode bareback horses at rodeos for several years. He was also in the army for 2 years.
Guido and Lavonne Larson married on June 15, 1951. They lived at Redwater and he also worked at a ranch near Circle for a few years. Guido and Lavonne had Vicki and Shane. They raised cows at the ranch north of Richey. There were also many horses, dogs, cats, and other animals. Guido’s dogs listened to him, and sometimes to other people.
In 1976, Guido and other family members traveled to Northern Italy and had a good time eating and drinking and visiting relatives.
Guido always liked music and was in a few different old time bands. Aldo started the Vaira Band and Guido played trumpet with Glenn Mavity. Jim played drums, Marybelle and June played clarinet. Later, there was another Vaira Band with Jim, Guido, Don, Janice, Vicki, and many other grandkids and friends at different times. He also was part of the Redwater Ranchers, a group that played at the Richey Senior Citizens for many years. He and Lavonne enjoyed dancing through the years. After she passed in 1995, he and Audrey Samson danced and enjoyed many good times together.
Guido moved to Sidney, but still drove to the farm daily for a few years, at top speed of 40 miles an hour.
After a few hospital visits, he moved to Sidney’s Extended Care, and then to the vet’s home in Glendive.
He was very comfortable there, and was known for his big smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aldo and Polly; wife, Lavonne; 4 brothers, Adolphus, Alfred, Jim, and Bud.
He is survived by his children Vicki and Shane(Jo), 7 grandchildren- Trevor (Danica), Troy (Abby), Tara, Tia (James), Tate, Taylor, Kalen, 2 great-grandchildren Trig and Cedar, and brothers, Paul, and Eddy.