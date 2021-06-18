H. Jay Sissel, 75
H. Jay Sissel, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Emergency Room at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Montana.
Funeral services for Sissel will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Lonsdale United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Sione Fungalei. Interment with military honors will be at the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
