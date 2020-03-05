Harold C. Dahl, 99
Interment of cremains, for Harold Dahl, 99 of Fairview, Mont. will be held at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery, E Fairview, N.D. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Harold Charles was born on May 27, 1920, in Fairview, Mont., the son of Henry and Lisa (Melby) Dahl; both came over from Norway and homesteaded north of Fairview. Harold grew up on the family farm and in 1940 he bought the farm from his dad.
He attended school in Dore, N.D. By the time Harold was 14, he was working dawn to dusk in the fields. He was a master at harnessing six or more horses to get them ready for the day, working the fields all day, and taking care of them in the evenings.
He only went to high school for three days before he quit school to work on the farm full time. Harold farmed with horses until 1940, when he traded them in for a tractor at Collins Implement.
Harold was united in marriage with Geneva Fletcher, on Nov. 1, 1941. They farmed northwest of Dore and in 1959, moved into Fairview to make their home, but continued farming. They made their home in Fairview ever since. His wife Geneva passed away in July of 1987 and Harold continued living in Fairview.
Besides his own farm, Harold bought many other farms in the valley, improving each one. He ranched sheep and cows, and raised wheat. Besides farming, Harold had many other adventures throughout his life. He worked cattle in the Outback of Australia for three months. His adventures also took him to California, Alaska and Kansas to do custom grain harvesting for several summers.
Harold never lost his love of horses. He drove a wagon in the “Great Cattle Drive” between Roundup and Billings in September 1989. Harold and Geneva were avid hunters and loved riding horseback together. Harold was a much sought after dance partner and a skilled card player with an amazing memory.
Harold passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home in Fairview, Mont. He is survived by: his sons, Dennis Dahl and Darby Dahl both of Fairview, Mont.; his daughters, Patsy (Bill) Sutcliffe, Urbana, OH and Lisa (John) Noteboom, Billings, MT; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife-Geneva; daughter-Penny Shannon; his brothers: Raidor, Andrew, Arnold, and Roger; sisters: Ingeborg Helm and Doris Niles.