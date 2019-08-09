Harold Haffner was born June 14, 1935 in Sidney, MT to George and Katherine Gabel Haffner. He attended grade school at Newlon and high school at Sidney High graduating in 1953. While in high school, Harold received his pilot’s license. After high school he attended MSU in Bozeman and then the U of M in Missoula. During this time he decided to join the United States Navy for Naval Aviation in Florida, where he attended flight training. Upon completion of that he went on to advanced flight training in Texas. After finishing advanced training Harold became a pilot for the United States Marine Corp. Early into Harold’s military career, a plane that he was flying crashed causing an injury to where he could no longer fly. Harold decided to go back to the U of M where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business.
In 1964, Harold married Beverly Ann Petronilla “Pet” Marman. He did end up flying again, landing a job flying parts and corporate people for Tractor Equipment. After working there for a time he worked at Reynold’s in Sidney, then joined his father in farming eventually retiring altogether.
Harold loved flying and riding motorcycles, saying that he loved the freedom they both brought him. He also had a love of building model airplanes.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Katherine and his wife Pet. He is survived by his daughters Stacy Gustafson and Stephanie Quinn, five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services for Harold Haffner, 84, of Sidney are Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, MT. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Harold passed away August 7, 2019, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care in Sidney, MT.