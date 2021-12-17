Harold James Fink
November 12, 1924 — December 13, 2021
Harold James Fink, 97, of Lambert/Sidney, Montana passed away Dec. 13, 2021.
Harold was the third child born of Roy and Isabella Fink. He was born on Nov. 12, 1924 at the family farm.
He attended the Bradley and Poleville schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Lambert high school in 1942. He farmed with his father for several years then in the winter of 1947 he attended the Hanson Mechanical Trade School at Fargo, North Dakota, learning auto mechanics and working the lathe. He graduated in the spring of 1948.
Harold entered the US Army in 1948 at Fort Ord, California. He was a light weapons infantry squad leader and earned the rank of Corporal of the 23rd infantry battalion 2nd division at Ft. Lewis in Washington. In January of 1950 he was separated and relieved of active duty and transferred to enlisted reserve in the ERC artillery. He was recalled to active duty October of 1950 and served in the Army of occupation in Japan, during the Korean War for ten months as a gunner and tractor operator in the 37th Gun Battalion, 6th Army division. He was discharged in November 1951 from active service and from the enlisted reserve October 1952.
Harold then began farming on his own in 1952 on a rented farm.
In May of 1954 he married Helen Brown. To this union six children were born — Linda, Dennis, Alan, Phil, Briant and Ron. They lived and farmed on the Dombrowski place until 1962 when they moved to his uncle (Lawrence Fink’s) farm, which they later purchased.
Harold enjoyed restoring old tractors, engines, cars and fishing. He was also a part of the Lambert Museum and participated in many parades throughout the years. He served on various boards and committees for over 47 years which included Farmers Union Grain Co., board member of Spring Lake School, ASC committee, and church council of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Lambert. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus and was a member of the NE Threshers Assoc. He was a Richland Co. commissioner from 1977 to 1982. Harold farmed north of Lambert from 1946 until 1989 when he then retired and moved to Sidney.
After 51 years of marriage, Helen passed away Dec. 11, 2005.
Harold entered the Lodge in 2014 and later moved over to extended care in 2019.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Bob, deceased) Cornell; and sons Dennis (Sharon, deceased), Alan, Phil (Jami), Briant and Ron (Kelly); his sister, Dorothy; and brothers, Joe and James; and numerous nieces and nephews; his grandchildren, Sarah (Bryan) Emborg, Jacob Mindt, Kara (Sam) Ouzts, Stormy (Ronnie) Hofer, Toni (Jordan) Abelseth, Bailee Fink, Hazen Fink, Taylor (Tanner) Schipman, Bradley Fink and Bentley Fink; his great grandchildren- Isabel Hansen, Dylan and Mykayla Emborg, Delia Mindt, Porter Friesz, Brody Ouzts, Alayna and Aubrey Abelseth, Zayden Hofer and baby girl Schipman, due in the spring.
Harold was preceded in death by; his wife, Helen; his parents; his sisters, Christine, Muriel, Margaret and Mary; and his brothers, John, Paul, William and Bob.
Mass of the Christian Burial for Harold is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sidney under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 from noon until 5 p.. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.