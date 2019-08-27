Helen was born August 13, 1923 in Homestead, Montana to Henry and Larsine Brenden. She married Clifford Davidson on March 16, 1942 in Seattle, Washington, where she worked at Boeing while he served in the Army Air Corps. They bought a farm west of Sidney, Montana in 1950 and raised wheat, cattle, milk cows, chickens and children. They later moved to Sidney where she was a homemaker and Clifford did custom combining. Eventually they bought a fiberglass company and moved to Billings, Montana. Helen was the bookkeeper. They retired to Mesa, Arizona in 1977. They loved to play cards, especially pinochle. They also loved to dance and she still loved to dance into her early 90’s.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband and her son Gary. She is survived by daughters Linda Edam of Mesa, AZ, Valerie Tefft of Rhome, TX, Madeline Satra of Great Falls, MT, son Rocky Davidson of Arroyo Grande, CA, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Helen J. Davidson, 95, passed away peacefully in Mesa, AZ Sunday, August 11, 2019. Her memorial service will be held September 14 at 10 a.m. at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary Chapel, Chandler, AZ with hospice chaplain, Don Gutwein officiating.
Helen was buried next to her husband in the Valley of the Sun Cemetery, Chandler, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice Foundation through the mortuary’s website www.dignitymemorial.com. or mail checks to Hospice Family Care, 1550 S. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85210.