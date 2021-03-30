Helen Knopp Heringer, 93, of Sidney, Montana, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home in Sidney.
On November 24, 1927, Helen was born in her child home near Crane, Montana. All but one year of her schooling was at the Crane School. In 1944 she finished her final year of formal schooling graduating from Sidney high school. During her high school years she was employed by KGCX as a radio announcer and disk Jockey.
During World War II, while just 16 years old, she taught grades one through eight at the Newlon School near Crane. It was during that school term she married Paul Heringer. The couple brought five children into the world but many more into their home.
In 1954 they moved to Lambert and went into the retail grocery business. Helen worked in the Lambert post office for 34 years until her retirement. She left behind 64 grandchildren/great-grandchildren that absolutely adored her and knew she lovingly prayed for them.
Helen’s favorite place on this earth was Lambert and she loved everything and every person in that community. Throughout her life, Helen never joined any church but cherished all who sincerely loved the Lord Jesus. In her final years she repeatedly shared wonderful memories of attending prayer meetings around her dining room table with her Lutheran, Alliance and Catholic sisters and brothers.
Helens wish for memorial donations include: Sunrise Women’s Clinic PO Box 1086 Sidney, Mt, Food for the Hungry http://www.fh.org or Samaritans Purse.
Memorial services for Heringer will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Lambert with Pastor Dennis Gugger officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.