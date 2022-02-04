Henry William and Bridgette Lynn Tieszen came into this world on Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:54 am and 11:56 am at Texas Childrens Hospital in Houston’s medical center.
At 23 weeks these sweet babies only ever knew the love of their parents and family. Henry enjoyed having his hands by his face and giving finger squeezes to his daddy and Bridgette loved feeding time with her mama.
Grandparents Laurie and Bryan Tieszen of Billings and Bill and Marsha Buckley of Fairview got to meet them through FaceTime over the weekend. During their week on earth they touched many and were loved deeply. On Jan. 26 Henry began to have GI issues and on Jan. 27 Brigette showed the same signs. As their time here was filled with love, so was their time to pass, which was spent in the arms of their parents . They gained their wings and were met at heavens gate by their great-grandma Jackie Syth of Fairview and great-grandpa Gary Tieszen of Billings, along with great-grandpa Halvord Pederson of Sidney.
Survivors include Andi and Jake Tieszen, Bill and Marsha Buckley, Angie Buckley, Ryan, Kristi, Kasyn, Kyra, Kamryn and Kyler Buckley, Ruth Pederson, Brian and Laura Tieszen, Nick Tieszen, Erin and Cora Wiltsie, Jim and Lynn Ludden and Beverly Tieszen.
A memorial will be held in The Woodlands, Texas and Billings and Fairview Montana for Bridgette and Henry in the springtime.
You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are grey, you’ll never know dear how much I love you, please don’t take my sunshine away.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry William as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.