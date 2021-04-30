Herbert “Herb” James Brown, 91, of Richey, Montana passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana.
Herb was born on Dec. 7, 1929 to William and Magdalene (Nuemiller) Brown in Poplar, Montana. He was raised and educated in Richey, where he graduated from Richey High School with the class of 1947.
Following graduation, Herb stayed in the Richey area where he farmed until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1955 where he served for two years until his honorable discharge in 1957. Herb returned to Richey where he continued farming until he retired in 1994. He also drove a rural mail route for ten years until he completely retired in 2000.
Herb was united in marriage to Agnes Bailly on Aug. 28, 1951 in Riverside, Montana and to this union six children were born.
Herb enjoyed trapping and gardening; in the offseason he enjoyed reading about trapping and planning his garden for the next year. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and great grandchildren, and of course trying to teach them how to trap and garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Agnes; an infant son, Robert Brown; granddaughter Bailly Brown; three sisters, Mildred Hughes, Verna Michelson and Beverly Rowe; three brothers, Harlen “Harn”, Howard “Bud”, and Harold “Sonny.”
He is survived by his children, Mary (Scott) Clark of Billings, Montana, Charles (Margaret) Brown of Miles City, Montana, Lenora (Darren) Limesand of Bowman, North Dakota, Jim (Lacee) Brown of Richey, and Lanette (Rondel) Beery of Richey; brother, Harvey “Mitz” (Betty) Brown of Richey; sister-in-law, Freida Brown of Kalispell, Montana; brother-in-law, Jerry Rowe of Billings, Montana; grandchildren, Ryan (Kendra) Clark of Bismarck, North Dakota, Joe (Mary) Clark of Billings, Gregg (Cassie) Clark of Miles City; Tyrel Brown of Dickinson, North Dakota, Conner Brown of Miles City; Dayln Limesand (Fiance’ Rebecca) of Eagan, Minnesota; Rylan (Erika) Limesand of Bowman; Kadyn Limesand of Bowman; Taylor (Austin) Standley of Big Timber, Montana, Kyler Brown of Richey; Danielle (Seth) Servais of Richey; and David (Malori) Beery of Richey; and great-grandchildren Kaleb, Maya, and Ella; Camryn, Maclayn, and Quinn; and Rylee Clark, Lila Limesand, Bridger Standley and Baby Boy Standley, which Herb thought “Badger” would be a good name for him, and Dannica Servais and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary service beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Richey. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Richey with Fr. Joseph Ponessa officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors will be in the Richey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Herb’s name can be sent to St. Jude's Hospital or to Children's Cancer Research.
