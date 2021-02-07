Holger Christian Baadsgaard
Dec. 14, 1932 — Feb. 2, 2021
Holger C. Baadsgaard passed away at the veterans nursing home in Glendive, Montana, on February 2, 2021, from complications of pneumonia.
Holger was born December 14, 1932, in Sidney, Montana, to Niels and Nora (Sorensen) Baadsgaard. Holger was born the second of six children. He spent his early years helping out on the family farm until he graduated high school in 1950. After high school Holger joined the navy and spent the next four years in the service. He was based out of San Diego, California, and spent two years on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. In 1954 he returned to Sidney where he met Beverly Kopp. They were married August 14, 1955, in Sidney, and together had four children. Holger spent many years as a volunteer fireman for the Sidney Fire Department and worked 40 years in the dry cleaning business. After retirement, Holger took on numerous odd jobs. He was a jack of all trades and very mechanically inclined. He enjoyed constructing model airplanes, teaching and playing games with his family and most of all enjoyed his wife’s good cooking. He was a kind and gentle man who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Beverly Baadsgaard, his four children, Debbie (Dan) Schaeffer of Billings, MT, Dennis Baadsgaard of Billings, MT, Cindy (Robin) Fritz of Sidney, MT, and Renee (Tim) Jennings of Glasgow, MT. His sister Marlene (Elso) Reints, of Ennis, MT, and brother Ronald Baadsgaard, of Marysville, CA. Along with eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Niels and Nora Baadsgaard, sisters Harriet Kringen, Edith Yarbrough and Sharon Maltese.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.