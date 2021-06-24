Howard “Jay” Sissel, 75, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday June 17, 2021 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney.
Jay was born in Seattle, Washington on June 22, 1945, the only child of Howard and Faye (Wallace) Sissel. The family moved to Sidney shortly thereafter. Jay graduated in 1966 from Sidney High School and joined the Army National Guard that same year.
He attended Williston State College after graduation and then on June 25, 1967 he married LaVonne Roth.
Jay worked at the Togery, Pamida, Johnson’s Hardware and then became full time military as a unit administrator.
Two sons were born to this union - Jason on April 12, 1968, and Brian on Feb. 8, 1980.
Jay was active in Eastern Star, the Masons and was a Shriner. He was also an EMT for 19 years which he was very proud of.
He and LaVonne belonged to the Lonsdale United Methodist Church.
After retiring in 2001, Jay kept busy by volunteering at the food bank and spending time with his grandkids. On nice spring and summer days, you could catch him and LaVonne on their motorcycle going for a ride.
Jay is survived by his sons - Jason and Brian (Katie) Sissel, all of Sidney; his grandchildren - Samantha, Cassandra (of Missoula, Montana), Cody, Jacob and Katelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne; his parents; his sister-in-law, Marlene Roth; his nephew, Michael Roth, and great nephew Christopher Roth.
Funeral services for H. Jay Sissel, 75 of Sidney are at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Lonsdale United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Sione Fungalei. Interment with Military
Honors will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home.