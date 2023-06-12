Howard William Huravitch

Howard William Huravitch

Howard William Huravitch, age 96, passed away on June 8, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Care Home in Williston, North Dakota.

Howard was born on May 18, 1927, in Truax Township, North Dakota. He went to school at Riverview and Truax South Township School through the 8 th grade. He was a country boy from birth and did farm and ranch work until serving in the Army from February 1946 to August 1947. Howard then worked at Nash Finch grocery warehouse and at Tofte Truck Stop in Williston. In 1955, he started working for MDU and worked there until his retirement in 1989. During his career at MDU, Howard worked in various positions, beginning as a meter reader in Williston, then a power plant worker in Glendive, moving to the Sidney Power Plant as a utility worker, fireman, and ended his career as a plant operator.

