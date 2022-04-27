Irene Floth (Lorenz), 98, of Sidney, Montana went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 18, 2022 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care in Sidney.
Irene was born Sept. 16, 1923 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Christina and Jacob Floth. She had one older sister and three younger brothers.
The family moved to Laural, Montana in 1931 where she graduated from the 8th grade on May 27th 1938.
Later, in 1941, the family moved to Sidney where she met and married Herman Lorenz on June 25, 1944 in Sidney. Together they had two sons, Rod and Allen. She was a housewife who provided a loving home for her husband and sons. Her grandchildren would spend time at her home after school. They enjoyed her cinnamon rolls and fig bars.
Irene was a member of the Faith Alliance Church in Sidney. She enjoyed going for rides with her husband every Sunday afternoon to look at the changing scenery. She also enjoyed reading and putting together puzzles before she lost her eyesight.
She is survived by her sons, Rod (Ellen) of Prescott Valley, Arizona and Allen (Kim) of Orlando, Florida; her granddaughters, Vicky (Chris) Cavanaugh of Billings, Montana and Kelly (Aaron) Wismer of Waldorf, Maryland; her grandsons, Michael (Heather) of Phoenix, Arizona and James (Amanda) of Peoria, Arizona; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister and three brothers.
Funeral services for Irene are at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to your favorite charity. She would love for you to do what she missed when she lost her sight: read a good book, enjoy a sunset, and take the time to watch the flowers grow. She will be missed.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.