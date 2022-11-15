Irene Marie Nielsen, 93, of Westby MT, Died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, November 10, 2022. Services will be held at Immanuel Church in Westby, MT beginning at 10:30am on Tuesday November 15. Burial will commence following the funeral service at Emmaus Cemetery.
Irene Thogersen was born on May 30, 1929 in Sidney, Montana to Jens and Etta Thogersen. While in high school, Irene was interested in journalism and worked on the Sidney School annual staff. Irene graduated from Sidney High School in May 1947. After high school, Irene worked as a dental assistant for Dr. A. R. Sanford for 6 years.
Irene did a lot of things with her best friend, Adeline Hansen, including posing for many pictures. Adeline was instrumental in getting her nephew Howard and Irene together. On June 17, 1953, Howard and Irene were married at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana. The couple moved to rural Westby and began farming. Susan was born August 1954, Allan was born April 1957, Eric was born June 1962, and Cheryl September 1971.
In 1961, Irene and Howard moved to the Nielsen home place. In December 2013, they entered the Pioneer Manor. Howard died on June 5, 2014, Irene’s health declined and she moved to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in June 2015.
Irene was very active teaching Sunday School, Bible School, and holding many offices in the WELCA. Irene’s talent was making wonderful meals. She was known for her delicious tea rings, ring-a-lings, twists, oreo cookie dessert, and Bavarian cream. She knitted mittens, sweaters, afghans, hand embroidered dish towels, and was a talented seamstress. The family members all have keepsakes that Mom/Grandma made. Irene made denim quilts for her grandchildren for high school graduation.
Irene was the happiest being at home in rural Westby. She loved to work in her flower garden and she always had a good sized vegetable garden. Irene loved to bake and cook for her family. She taught the kids to work hard, be tough, but also care for our friends and neighbors. Over the years, Irene volunteered at the church; she has been on the Sheridan Memorial Nursing Home Auxiliary Board, volunteered as a Pink Lady and worked at the gift shop. She generally made a tea ring for the Christmas bake sale at the hospital and it sold right away.
Irene loved all her children but her grandchildren brought her the most joy. She had 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Even when Irene couldn’t remember things, she smiled at photos of years ago and photos of the great grandchildren.
Irene has missed son, Allan, who passed away in 1979 and husband, Howard, who passed away June 2014.
Irene and Howard were very happy to be able to celebrate 60 years of marriage on June 17, 2013 in the newly completed Immanuel Lutheran Fellowship Hall.
Irene is survived by two daughters, Susan Meyer and her husband, Kim, of Westby, Montana and Cheryl Anderson and her husband, Michael, of Watertown, South Dakota; one son, Eric Nielsen and his wife, Cindy, of Westby, Montana. Irene is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Vicki Morrill, and her husband, Stew, of Fort Collins, CO.
Irene is survived by 11 grandchildren: Jesse (Ali) Nielsen Morrill, Allan (Sarah) Nielsen, Nicole (Scott) Blackwell, Tiffany (Cameron) Sharpe, Taylor (Heather) Nielsen, Brett Nielsen, Katie Nielsen, Alec Anderson, Natalie Anderson, Samantha Anderson, and Abby Anderson.
Irene is survived by 11 great-grandchildren: Anna Morrill, Claire Morrill, Maren Morrill, Jackson Woods, Cameron Woods, Alex Blackwell, Nola Blackwell, Charlie Nielsen, Ellie Nielsen, Cora Sharpe and Henry Nielsen. Irene is survived by her sister-in-law, Edy Thogersen.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Howard Nielsen; her son Allan Nielsen; her parents Jens and Etta Thogersen; and brothers Ed Thogersen, Alton Thogersen, Dean Thogersen.
