Irene Marie Nielsen, 93, of Westby MT, Died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, November 10, 2022. Services will be held at Immanuel Church in Westby, MT beginning at 10:30am on Tuesday November 15. Burial will commence following the funeral service at Emmaus Cemetery.

Irene Thogersen was born on May 30, 1929 in Sidney, Montana to Jens and Etta Thogersen. While in high school, Irene was interested in journalism and worked on the Sidney School annual staff. Irene graduated from Sidney High School in May 1947. After high school, Irene worked as a dental assistant for Dr. A. R. Sanford for 6 years.

