Jack C. Seigle, 91, beloved husband of long-time Savage, Montana resident Margaret Vallejo Seigle, passed away on the morning of March 19, 2021.
He was the editor of the Wolf Point Herald News newspaper and later became editor of the South Dakota Union Farmer publication after receiving his masters degree in Journalism at the University of Montana in 1956 and undergraduate degree from University of Michigan. He was a Professor of Journalism and Public Affairs for the graduate program at The American University in Washington D.C. for over 30 years.
The Seigle's celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends in Sidney in 2007 and were married for 63 years.
He is survived by his wife, two children, Paul Seigle & Susan Washo and two grandchildren, Blythe & Jack Washo.
A celebration of life is planned for Summer 2021 in Sidney, Montana.