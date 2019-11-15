Jack H. Sorensen, 68
Memorial services for Jack H. Sorensen, 68 of Ecuador, South American formerly of the Brorson Community are at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Nell Lindorff of the Peoples Congregational Church officiating. Interment will be in the Brorson Cemetery, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Jack passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Ecuador, South America. Jack H. Sorensen appeared in this world on April 24, 1951 from Herman and Evelyn (Briar) Sorensen. He was born in Sidney, MT. He grew up on his grandpa Briar’s ranch north of Cartwright, ND. Here, he spent every spare moment catching catfish, hunting, searching for agates and arrowheads, loving the land and being close to nature.
His love for adventure brought him to the Peace Corps where he married the love of his life, Marlene Guevara. Together they had five beautiful children, Jheny, Santiago, Pastora, Ginger, and Evelyn.
The family came back to the U.S.A. to spend a few years, where he started his journey in the oilfield. He spent time in Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Alaska, but the greatest thing for him was returning to his family.
After retiring, he shared his time between Ecuador and Sidney, Montana. His last years were spent in Caranqui, Ecuador, where he was busy planting, gardening, making jewelry, and frolicking on the beach. His last project was building a chicken coop. He loved Rambo, his rescue dog, his grandkids, and had a “special” part of his heart for Little Jack.
He is survived by his wife Marlene, his daughters; Jheny (Galo), Pastora (Carlos), Ginger (Manolo) & Evelyn (Andres), his son Santiago (Shirley), and his grandkids; Jean Paul, Melanie, Martin, Debbie, Suri, Mateo, Seuz, Sandy, Duna and Jack, his brother, Ward (Verna), sisters, Carol Jean (Jeannie) Bradford, and Jill (Curtis) Roen, nieces and nephews, Bryan (Cheryl), Valerie, Cynthia, Teresa, Christopher and Andre Herman.
He is preceded in death by his father Herman E. Sorensen, and his mother Evelyn Briar Sorensen.