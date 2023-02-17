230219-obit-Melby

Memorial services for Jade D. Melby, 56, of Sidney, MT formerly of Baker, MT are at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Lunch will be held at the Sidney Country Club following the service. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Jade Dean Melby was born on May 30, 1966, in Sidney, Montana, the youngest child of Gary and Karen (Kihle) Melby. He grew up and attended school in Sidney, MT where he won two state championships in football and two state championships in wrestling. He graduated high school in 1985 and went on to further his education at Rocky Mountain College where he played football. He then attended Western Montana College and obtained his bachelor’s degree in education.

To plant a tree in memory of Jade Melby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments