Memorial services for Jade D. Melby, 56, of Sidney, MT formerly of Baker, MT are at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Lunch will be held at the Sidney Country Club following the service. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Jade Dean Melby was born on May 30, 1966, in Sidney, Montana, the youngest child of Gary and Karen (Kihle) Melby. He grew up and attended school in Sidney, MT where he won two state championships in football and two state championships in wrestling. He graduated high school in 1985 and went on to further his education at Rocky Mountain College where he played football. He then attended Western Montana College and obtained his bachelor’s degree in education.
Jade met the love of his life, Shelly Melby (White), in Miles City, Montana at the Cowboy Invitational wrestling tournament. They happily married on July 18, 1992. They welcomed their daughter Skyler into the world on August 3, 1993, and soon after welcomed their son Mason on June 20, 1995. Jade was a very proud father of Skyler and Mason and loved to watch them succeed in all things big and small.
Jade began his industrial arts teaching career in September of 1991 in Neah Bay, Washington. He went on to teach in Miles City, MT for one year and Baker, MT for 28 years. While in Baker, he enjoyed coaching football and track for a few years, but his true passion was wrestling. He coached Mason and many others from 3 years old through high school. He retired from coaching after Mason graduated high school and retired from teaching in 2020. Jade’s passion for coaching and teaching can be heard from the many stories from his former athletes and students. He loved teaching his students how to create, draft and build, whether it was a handmade cutting board, gun cabinet or garden shed.
In 1998, Jade started Melby’s Seamless Gutters. Jade could often be found having Skyler and Mason help him and telling them, “If you want something, you have to work for it.” Jade is remembered for his hard work ethic and instilling these values in both of his children and the individuals that had the grit to work with him. It wasn’t often you would find Jade sitting still as he always had some type of project or work going on. He was so very proud that Skyler became a small business owner operator.
Jade grew up going to the family cabin on Fort Peck Lake. His love for the lake and cabin never left. He enjoyed getting to raise his own family at the cabin while starting and carrying on many traditions. One of Jade’s favorite events each year was the Melby Fishing Derby in honor of his father. Although Jade wasn’t boastful, one of his proudest accomplishments was making the cabin into what it is today.
Jade recently became a very proud grandfather to Ridge. He would show pictures and tell stories to anyone who would listen. Jade and Ridge had a special bond that could be felt by anyone around them.
Jade Dean Melby, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, passed away early Monday morning on February 13, 2023 after a major cardiac event.
Jade is survived by his wife, Shelly Melby; two children, Skyler Melby-Scheetz (Darin) and Mason Melby (Amanda Valnes); siblings, Mitch Melby (Evette), Guy Melby (Veronica), and Tracy Hagen (Rodney); aunts and uncles, many nephews and nieces, and his beloved grandson, Ridge Wilder Scheetz.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Karen Melby.
