James Evanson, 75 years, born and raised in Sidney, and his wife, business partner, and fellow architect, Lisa Kapp Evanson, 67 years, died in a light plane crash near Peoria, Illinois on August 13, 2022.

A renowned artist, architect, and furniture designer working in New York City and Santa Fe, New Mexico, James Evanson was on the forefront of the international “functional art” movement. Since his first showing at Art et Industrie Gallery in New York in 1979, his work was exhibited throughout the world, including: Tokyo, Nagoya, Milan, Hong Kong, and Oslo. Evanson’s work was also shown in museums and galleries throughout the US.

