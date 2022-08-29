James Evanson, 75 years, born and raised in Sidney, and his wife, business partner, and fellow architect, Lisa Kapp Evanson, 67 years, died in a light plane crash near Peoria, Illinois on August 13, 2022.
A renowned artist, architect, and furniture designer working in New York City and Santa Fe, New Mexico, James Evanson was on the forefront of the international “functional art” movement. Since his first showing at Art et Industrie Gallery in New York in 1979, his work was exhibited throughout the world, including: Tokyo, Nagoya, Milan, Hong Kong, and Oslo. Evanson’s work was also shown in museums and galleries throughout the US.
His “Lighthouse” lamps received world-wide attention, and his “Lake Dutchess” chair, an interpretation of the classic Adirondack lawn chair, received a Roscoe Best of Seating Award.
Mr. Evanson and his Yale-trained architect wife, Lisa, formed EVANSON STUDIOS, which created high-end residential furniture, interiors, and architecture. They also designed and built numerous houses in Dutchess County in upstate New York. In New York City they designed retail stores, apartment lobbies, and office interiors.
Lisa Evanson managed the custom furniture and interior spaces design business, which named among its clients, Donald Trump, the Sony Corporation, and The William J. Clinton Foundation,
Mr. Evanson lectured at Yale University, Pratt Institute, and Rhode Island School of Design. He was also an instructor at Parson’s School of Design and Art Institute of New York.
Born in Montana, Evanson was a U.S. Army combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. In 1969, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star for bravery in combat.
He went on to study at the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles and at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where he received a degree in architecture.
After 30 years in New York City, with their studio in a landmark building in NoHo, the Evansons relocated to Santa Fe, New Mexico. They continued to maintain a “lake house” in Dutchess County, in upstate New York.
Upon re-establishing their studio in Santa Fe, Evanson focused on elaborate sculptures in glass, which were shown throughout the US. He and Lisa Evanson designed and built an award-winning home for themselves on a hill overlooking Santa Fe. It was featured in an annual Parade of Homes event.
The Evansons had been married 38 years and leave a son, Arthur, and a daughter, Pauli Evanson Gonzales, and a grandson, Adrian.
