James “Jim” Axel Nelson, 77, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 12, 1945, in Sidney, to Henrietta (Peterson) and Harold Nelson.

Jim served in the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department from 1971 to 1991. He worked 20 years as a real estate broker for Beagle Properties until he retired in 2012. He helped with the Gleason Haralson Foundation to finance, design and build the second of nine holes at the Sidney Country Club that opened in 1999.

