James “Jim” Iversen, 71, of Sidney, Montana passed away suddenly in his home on Sept. 26, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on July 9, 1950 to David and Lucile(Swenson) Iversen in Sidney. He was baptized, raised and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, Montana.
He grew up on the family farm, in the Four Mile community. He went to elementary school at the Sioux Pass School and graduated from Fairview High School in 1969. While helping take care of the farm and school, he lettered all four years in football. After graduation he attended one year of Vo-Tech for welding in Helena, Montana. He later returned home to help his family farm and take care of the livestock.
In 1971, he met Rose Reidle, the love of his life, at the Triangle Night Club in Sidney. They were united in marriage on May 20, 1972, at the Zion Lutheran church in Fairview. They both settled in the valley of Sidney after coming to help out his in-laws with the irrigated farming. This was all new and challenging to him since he had never irrigated crops before or even knew how to set a tube, until his wife showed him how. During the winter months, after the fall harvesting was done, he worked various jobs throughout the years where he met many life long friends.
Finally, in 1978, his dream of becoming a father came true and began his journey into fatherhood. He was the greatest dad, full of love, support, kindness and a lot of patience, even in those challenging times with teaching his kids all that he knew and even learning right along side them at times.
He loved spending time with his grandkids, teaching and passing along his knowledge, even his love of snacking.
He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Rose; his children: T.J.(Felicia), Staci and Kenny.; his grandchildren: Tyler, Kahlie and Emilee; and his siblings: Don(Bonnie), Dick(Connie), Mike and Linda.
He is preceded in death by: his infant son; parents David and Lucile(Swenson) Iversen, brother Larry, in-laws Ted and Vergi(Vitt) Reidle, and brother in-law Del Ray Baker.
Funeral services for Jim are at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, Montana with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Interment will be
in the Four Mile Cemetery in rural Fairview under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 for 1PM to 6 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.