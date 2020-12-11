James “Jim” Ketterling, 81
Feb. 22, 1939 — Dec. 7, 2020
Funeral services for James “Jim” Ketterling, 81 of Bismarck, North Dakota formerly of Fairview, Montana are at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairview, MT with Pastor Mark Nicolaus officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
James Jacob Ketterling was born on February 22, 1939 in Fairview, to Jacob and Metha (Heim) Ketterling. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1957. After serving in the military, he returned home to the family farm where he would raise sugar beets and seed wheat, among other crops, for the next 50 years. It was in Fairview on July 17, 1965 he married the love of his life, Sharon Croy, and they raised three children.
While often referred to as soft spoken, Jim was better known as a steadfastly loyal family man, fierce supporter of the Fairview community, and devoted and faithful Christian. Whether serving on the local school board, church council, or other community groups, Jim always brought a determined spirit focused on doing what was right. Giving of himself to serve and help others was second nature to him, often inviting others into the home to celebrate a holiday when they had nowhere else to go. But what Jim most enjoyed was spending time with family. Nothing made him happier, and grin that big smile bigger, than having his entire family in one place: celebrating holidays or birthdays, family vacations, playing games, or simply just spending time together-that is what was most important to him.
Jim Ketterling died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at CHI St. Alexis in Bismarck, ND.
Jim starts his new life with Christ in Heaven, re-uniting with his parents, sister June Sullivan, and brother Jacob, who died in infancy. He is survived by his wife Sharon; three children, Jackie (Monte) Ritz, Jeff, and Stacey (Tom) Langer; five grandchildren, Jake, Zane, and Zoe Ritz, Kyleigh Ketterling, and Gabrielle Langer; and his brother-in-law, Ted Sullivan.