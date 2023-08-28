James ”Jim” McRae, 61 Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Services are Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family.Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.James McRae, 61 unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at his work in Sidney, MT. To plant a tree in memory of James McRae as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection