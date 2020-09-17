A funeral service for James “Jim” Stoner, 75 of Sidney, Mont. will be Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sidney Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive, Mont. under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Mont. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Jim passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home in Sidney, Mont.
James Joseph Stoner, 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 15, 2020 with family by his side. Jim was born on Jan. 5, 1945 in Glendive, Mont. to Lawrence & Pauline (Lohrer) Stoner. He attended school and graduated from Dawson County High School with the class of 1963. While in high school, he met the girl who stole his heart, Maxine Wuerffel, and they were married in Glendive on Nov. 28, 1964.
Jim and Maxine spent a few years in Glendive, Mont., where he worked at Midland Lumber and then Sidney, Mont., where he worked as an architectural draftsman at Great Plains Supply. They then moved to Mohall, N.D. in September of 1970 to take over as the Manager for Great Plains Supply, before moving back to Sidney in April of 1971. Jim and Maxine then made Sidney their home, where he began working for United Building Centers, five years of which were as a Contractor Salesman and then eight years as the Manager. Jim finished his professional career the past 26 years working as a Commercial Estimator with Sidney Millwork Company. Jim took great pride in being very dedicated and hardworking.
Jim also strongly believed in giving back to his community and ensuring that he made a difference for both youth and adults. Jim served as a board member and past President for the Sidney Chamber of Commerce from 1985–1989, a member of the Sidney Variance Board from 1984–2003, a member of the Sidney Parks & Recreation Board from 1982–2016, a member of the Sidney Baseball Commission from 1981–1983, and a member and the Past President of the Sidney Jaycees and was selected to receive the Lifetime JCI Senator award. Jim was also very involved with the Sidney Country Club as a board member and enjoyed being involved in the planning of the API Golf Tournament each year. Throughout these activities, Jim believed in being an active part of positive change and was the first to make a ‘checklist’ of what needed to be accomplished so that he could mark things off.
All of these most definitely came second though to Jim’s family. His ‘girls’ as he called them, were the light of his life. Family and friends were what filled his soul on a daily basis. Whether it was hunting, fishing, golfing, or bowling with the men, or attending sporting events, Jim made sure that fun was the name of the game. If you happen to stop in for a visit, the coffee pot would be on and his “Cubbies” would be on TV. People that knew Jim or spent time with him would describe him as being humble, genuine, hardworking and dedicated. He will always be remembered for his closing message of “squeeze my kids,” which was always how he ensured that his girls were taking good care of his grandkids.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Pauline Stoner; his brother, John ‘Barney’ Stoner; and his daughter, Kimberly Rees.
Happy to have shared his life are his wife, Maxine, of 55 years; his daughters Pamela Mack (Dewitt) of Mandan, N.D.; Jenelle Stoner of Sidney, Mont.; his grandchildren, Amanda Rees of Seattle, Wash.; Meagan (Shawn) Ashcraft of Billings, Mont.; Dwight (Kaitlyn) Mack of Mandan, N.D.; Shaylynn Mack of Mandan, N.D.; Casey Mack of Mandan, N.D.; and Ayden, Keaton & Ashlyn Burke of Sidney, Mont.; his great-granddaughter, Kellyn Ashcraft; his brother, Larry (Kathy) Stoner of Glendive, Mont.; his sister, Bonnie Roney of Glendive; and his sister, Patty Hood of Glendive, Mont.; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was also joined by his new Great Grandson, Lincoln Ray Ashcraft, who entered God’s kingdom the day following Jim.
Jim’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Sidney Health Center Hospice team and Pastor Richard Evans for walking this long journey with us.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Community Care, Sidney Health Center Hospice Program.