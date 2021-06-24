On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., James (Jim) Wendell Corbett passed into Heaven from Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, Montana. Jim was 80 years old.
Jim Corbett was born in Kalispell, Montana on July 21, 1940. He was the second living son of Irene (Diseth) and Charles Corbett of Coram, Montana.
Jim was baptized in November of 1941 at the First Presbyterian Church in Coram. Jim was raised in the Coram area and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1958. He was immensely proud of his 1932 Ford coupe that he had in high school - it was a royal blue color. He then enrolled in college at Northern Montana College in Havre, Montana in the engineering program.
Tragedy struck on Dec. 17, 1958 when his father died at the age of 48. Jim returned to Coram to help his mother and his sister Bonnie and brother John (Jack).
Jim returned to school and enrolled in the education program at Northern Montana College. Jim won the title of ‘King of Hearts’ at a dance there. While attending college, he met Deanne Webber from Sidney, Montana and fell in love. He graduated from NMC and began pursuing a Master’s degree in education at various locations in Montana - Billings and Missoula.
Jim and Deanne were wed in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on July 8, 1961. A son, Michael (Mike), was born into the family on June 09, 1962.
Jim obtained his master’s degree from Eastern Montana College in 1969. Jim then returned to Polson where he taught Special Education and sixth grade at Linderman and Cherry Valley schools. He also was instrumental with Kicking Horse Job Corps in Ronan and helped many a young adults succeed.
In 1973 the family moved to Kalispell where he taught at Flathead Valley Community college until 1978 - he taught Special Education and helped people obtain their GED’s. While in Kalispell he was active in the Evergreen Lions Club.
In 1978 Jim and Deanne had an opportunity to join Deanne’s father, Harold and her brother, Mike in Sidney working at the Chevrolet dealership - Gem City Motors. He caught on quickly to the car sales routine and loved the gift of gab. The dealership was sold in the late 1980’s and Jim and Deanne moved to Billings where they ran a car lot with Marvin Pressor and John Wiggin. After a year they decided to move West.
Jim and Deanne moved back home to Polson and his beloved mountains where he briefly worked for Pioneer Chevrolet before he opened a used car lot and repair shop - Montana Motor Mart. He also had M3 Motorsports in Polson.
While living in Sidney, Mike caught the drag racing bug and Jim was quick to help fuel the fire. Mike built his own car and Jim built a Daytona Yellow Yenko Tribute Chevrolet Nova that Jim raced in Lewistown and Anaconda, Montana and Spokane, Washington. Jim attended as many events as he could with Mike and Linda drag racing and would travel as far as Brainerd, Minnesota to help. He was immensely proud of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 that he acquired in 1979 - ‘RAT FYR’. He took it to local shows and cruised the Flathead Valley in her.
Jim loved to hunt and to tinker on cars or a home remodel project. He had a love for the mountains and his logging legacy with his father. And he loved to follow his son Mike either attending races or spectating at NHRA events. Many memories were made throughout the years. He also attended several Super Chevy Events in Phoenix, Arizona. He always had a love for Muscle Cars.
He loved family get to togethers, whether it was with family or the In-laws.
Jim began getting confused and not being able to remember things. At family dinners he became silent - which was unusual for him. Dementia began to steal Jim from his loved ones and began to affect his everyday activities.
Deanne cared for him at home for several years until September of 2019 when he was admitted to Warm Springs Hospital. In November of 2019 he found a home at Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, so he was back in the mountains.
A family friend visited with him shortly after he came there and talked with him. He didn’t remember what was happening one minute to the next but he was always kind, talked a lot about mechanics and airplanes and he talked about his wife a lot. He talked about God and he said, "I have never given up on trusting God. I can’t. There is no contest there." He said he had to trust in God in his current situation. He seemed to know that his mind wasn’t working the way it should.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Corbett, his infant brother Charles and his older brother Gerald (Jerry) (age of 49).
Jim is survived by his wife Deanne of Polson, his son Michael (Linda) of Miles City, Montana, sister Bonnie (Fred) Kirkpatrick of Kalispell, brother Jack (Lori) of Columbia Falls and sister-in-law Joyce (Gerald) Corbett of Kalispell as well as numerous cousins and niece and nephews.
Jim’s services will be held in Miles City on Friday June 25, 2021 with visitation from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Old Calvary Cemetery in Miles City, followed by a luncheon at The Parlor in Miles City.
Memorials may be made to The Christian Worship Hour or the charity of your choice.
The family sends a special thanks to the staff at Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge for their excellent care. The staff took special care of Jim and put up with him and his goofy straw hat making laps in the building and letting him sleep on the loveseat in the TV room. Their work is tremendously challenging and does not go unnoticed. The family thanks the staff for loving him as they did. Also special thanks to Stevenson and Sons for helping with his final care.