James "Jim" Wentz, 76 of Billings, MT formerly of Fairview, MT
James “Jim” Joseph Wentz was born in Harvey, ND in 1946 to Joseph and Rose (Feldman) Wentz. He moved with his family between North Dakota and Montana until his parents settled in Fairview, Montana. He attended Fairview High School. During high school, Jim was active in football, and he was a Golden Glove Boxer. He and the Miller Boys from Fairview qualified for the 1964 Olympics boxing tryouts.
When Jim and Liz were dating, Jim loved to take his nephew, John Wentz, with them to the Sidney drive-in movies in his Dad’s Ford Fairlane 500. John, age 4, would just stand in the back seat and enjoy whatever was playing. There were no seatbelts in those days.
Jim and Liz were united in marriage on November 17, 1965 in Cartwright, North Dakota. He joined the Army in December 1965 and served for 10 years at home and abroad in Vietnam and Thailand. During that time his sons, Terry and August, joined the family. He was honorably discharged in 1974, settled in Fairview, Montana and a third son, Anthony, joined the family in 1975.
Jim was owner/operator of JJ’s Repair along with his dad Joe, repairing farm machinery and vehicles as a Certified Mechanic. He also ran a sporting goods store during his stay in Fairview. In 1986, he moved his family to Billings, Montana where he worked for Billings Special Transportation until joining the team of Weldtech as a heavy equipment mechanic at Cenex Refinery in Laurel, Montana, retiring in 2005.
When Jim wasn’t working, he loved to travel — visiting sons and grandchildren in Wisconsin and Colorado. This also allowed him to play tournament poker with major Midwest poker tours. His favorite Texas Hold-Em hand was King/9. He loved playing rummy and pinochle with family and friends as often as possible. He also enjoyed fishing, especially for walleye, throughout Montana and North Dakota. Those fish will sure miss him.
Throughout his life, he loved fixing and restoring muscle cars and motorcycles. He owned several muscle cars, including a Plymouth Barracuda, 1955 Chevy 4-door (yellow cab style), 1957 Chevy 2-door hardtop, 1959 yellow Chevy Corvette (rag top/hard top), and 1968 Pontiac GTO — candy apple red. He had others but these were a few he enjoyed the most. He loved speed, and as a result, most family and friends declined many offers to go for a ride with him. Just ask anyone who knew him! It was scary.
Jim lived life to the fullest. His passion was being a Veteran. He was part of the American Legion and Vietnam War Memorial. He also had a special place in his heart for the elderly and sick, and when his grandchildren, grand nieces and nephews were born, it was a game changer. Visits from them were a high point for him and he enjoyed just having them around. His grandsons, Gus and JC, loved to come and visit just to write down one-liners from Grandpa to take back home. When he traveled to Colorado, grandchildren Aaron, Ben, Haley and Rachel couldn’t wait to go shopping for treats. Grandnieces and nephews, Kenzie, Kade, Hailey, Dani and JJ, of Billings brightened his life often with visits. He loved to give them a little grief with teasing, etc but they would always hug him when they were ready to go home which put a big smile on his face.
There are so many memories of all Jim’s family and friends, good and bad, which defined Jim and, be assured, made a difference in his life. Jim’s way of handling life was unique to say the least but he leaves a legacy of strong family values and patriotism (and a few things we won’t mention). He will rest in peace.
Beloved husband James (AKA Jim, Little Joe, and Tucker), age 76, father to Terry, August and Anthony Wentz and brother to Lenard Wentz, Marg Gifford, Connie Wentz and Bernie Murschel, died October 21, 2022, at Eastern Montana Veterans Home, Glendive, MT. He was finally at peace after a long illness.
Jim is survived by his wife of fifty seven years, Liz; his children, Terry Wentz of Denver, Colorado, August Robert (Lynnette) Wentz of Amery, Wisconsin, and Anthony Scott Wentz of Billings, Montana; Brother, Lenard Wentz of Kentwood, Michigan; Sisters Connie Wentz of Billings, Montana and Bernadette (Douglas) Murschel of Bismarck, ND; 11 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Rose Wentz; sister, Margaret Mary Gifford; and infant niece, Tami Lynn Bauer.