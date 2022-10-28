James “Jim” Wentz, 76

Funeral services for James “Jim” Wentz, 76 of Billings, MT formerly of Fairview, MT are at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #114 of Fairview, MT. Visitation will be on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Veterans Organization of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

James “Jim” Joseph Wentz was born in Harvey, ND in 1946 to Joseph and Rose (Feldman) Wentz. He moved with his family between North Dakota and Montana until his parents settled in Fairview, Montana. He attended Fairview High School. During high school, Jim was active in football, and he was a Golden Glove Boxer. He and the Miller Boys from Fairview qualified for the 1964 Olympics boxing tryouts.

