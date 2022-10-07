James “Kermit” Petersen, 81

James “Kermit” Petersen, 81, of Sidney, Montana passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kermit’s Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Sidney Cemetery. Pastor Tim Tharp will officiate. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney.

Kermit was born to Soren Anker and Anna Regina Petersen (Hansen) on September 15, 1941, in Sidney, Montana. He was the oldest to younger sister Kathryn Jensen of Lavina, Montana.

