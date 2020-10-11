Funeral services for James Pritzkau, 78, of Sidney MT, are at 2:00 PM (MST) Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sidney Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Interment will take place in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
James Lester Prizkau was born March 20,1942. He was the eighth child out of ten born to John and Lydia Pritzkau. Jim passed away October 3, 2020. He was 78 years old.
Jim was born and grew up on a farmstead in Logan County nine miles east of Napoleon, ND. He worked hard on the family farm alongside his siblings. Jim enjoyed working with the animals more than he enjoyed the farming! Jim met his future bride, Linda, on New Years Eve 1963. They were married six months later on June 6, 1964. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before she passed away in 2017. In the fall of 1964 Jim and Linda moved to Williston, ND for Jim to work in the oil fields. Mid 1965 they moved to Sidney where they raised their children and built their life. Jim started working for Cenex in the early 1970’s and continued to work for them until he retired as a pumper in 1992 because of his health. In the late 1970’s he started his own mechanic shop, Big Jim’s Auto Repair, out of his garage. He was an extremely hard worker, working for Cenex during the day and then evenings and weekends working in his shop.
Although Jim’s health was not the best, he still loved working on projects in his garage, visiting family and friends as often as he could and generally enjoying life. He always had a story or joke to tell and he rarely forgot a face. He was very good at keeping in contact with family and friends over the phone, emails and later Facebook. Anyone who knew him knew he loved to visit!
Jim is survived by: his son, Blaine (Mylinda) Pritzkau, Frenchtown, MT; daughter Cindy (Dave) Korf, Billings, MT; sister LaVerne Calverley, Albert Lea, MN; sister Donna (Jack) Turner, Fargo, ND; brother Clifton (Rose) Pritzkau, Tooele, UT; brother Richard (Mavis) Pritzkau, Bakersfield, CA; sister in law Shirley (John) Anderson, Belgrade, MN; grandson Rory (Shelby) Pritzkau, Williston, ND; grandson Rand (Lindsey) Pritzkau, Frenchtown, MT; granddaughter Mikayla Korf, Billings, MT; and great grandchild Madison Rae Pritzkau, Williston, ND; and lots of nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Jim was preceded in death by: his wife Linda Pritzkau, his parents John and Lydia Pritzkau, brother Julius (Gwen) Pritzkau, brother Clyde Pritzkau, brother Alvin Pritzkau, brother Duane Pritzkau, sister Carol Ann Pritzkau, and numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends.