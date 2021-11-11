Jane Fay (Finke) Nicolaus, 74, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Nov. 8, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.
Jane was born on July 9, 1947 in Plymouth, Wisconsin to the late Werner and Magdeline (Justmann) Finke. She was the third of four daughters.
Jane graduated from Plymouth High School in 1965 and later graduated from North Central Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin with an Associate Degree in Business Administration.
Jane was baptized, confirmed and on July 9, 1966 was united in marriage to Rev. Mark Nicolaus at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Their union was blessed with three children. By grace and guidance of the Lord, Jane and her family experienced life and ministry in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Montana and Saskatchewan.
Jane is survived by her husband, Mark; her children - Leah (Jeff) Snyder, Rev. Micah (Kim) Nicolaus and Sarah (Mike) Petrik; six grandchildren - Nathan Rokes, Miranda (Hayden) Mushrush, Skylar (Elli) Petrik, Ethan Petrik, Andrew Nicolaus and Thomas Nicolaus; two great-grandchildren - Mia Mushrush and Harper Petrik; her siblings - Lora (Tom) Yahr and Linda (Tom) Blotz; her brother-in-law, Fred Cook; and her sister-in-law, Lynn Nicolaus. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Werner and Magdeline Finke; her sister, Karen Cook and brother-in-law, Duane Nicolaus.
A Memorial Service for Jane will be on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 during the church service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Nicolaus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.