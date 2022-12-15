Funeral services for Jane Strasheim, 92 are at 10:00 A.M. Saturday December 17, 2022, at the Ebenezer Congregational Church, Sidney MT with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Visitation will be on Friday December 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT and one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may join a prayer service at the Ebenezer Congregational Church on Friday, December 16 at 6pm. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. In lieu of flowers or for those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Congregational Church or a charity of their choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Jane Marie (Rupp) Strasheim passed away peacefully at the Sidney Health Center, surrounded by her loving family on December 12, 2022, at the age of 92.
She was born on August 14, 1930, to Alex and Lydia Rupp in Sidney, Montana. In her early years they lived in Ridgelawn and later moved to Sidney where she attended and graduated high school. She married the love of her life, Donald, in 1950. Donald and Jane farmed and raised their beautiful family until he passed in 1997.
Those closest to Jane remember her great sense of humor and beautiful laugh. Jane started each day with the crossword puzzle and was an avid and savvy Scrabble player, including hours of fierce battles on her computer. Among her many talents was being an artist; even her schoolbooks had drawings in the margins. Over the years, she drew hundreds of photos for cake designs at the Sunshine Pastry Shop.
Jane was whip smart and her memory was sharp. She had a wealth of knowledge of Sidney’s history and could tell you where any former business had been located.
In spite of not knowing how to cook when she first married, Jane became a phenomenal cook and baker. Her family will always remember her “world famous” fried chicken, wonderberry pies, and other delicious foods too numerous to mention. Jane deeply loved her family and hosted most holidays and birthday gatherings at the farm.
Her parents were founding members of Ebenezer Congregational Church and she remained a lifelong member. She talked often of the old stone church and growing up in Ridgelawn. She loved listening to gospel music. Jane had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the church choir for many years and enjoyed singing duets with her cousin, Darlene Lorenz. She was a member of the Ladies Fellowship and a member of the Christian Women’s Association for many years. She loved going to coffee with her school friends, Darlene Berg and Dorothy Fink.
Jane will be remembered for her beautiful smile, great taste in clothes, and always looking her best. Her brother, Wilbur, once shared that when they were young, she insisted on leaving the car windows up so her hair wouldn’t be messed up and they “sweat like butchers” in the summer, all in the name of looking her finest.
In 2009, she built a beautiful home with her daughter, Connie, son-in-law Vern, and grandson Joe where she spent her last 13 years in their loving and devoted care. Over the years, she enjoyed many visits to Fargo, ND where she ‘shopped until she dropped’ at Kmart with her daughter Patricia’s family. She also loved games shows and Hallmark movies with her daughter, Debra. Jane endlessly cherished her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren over the years. She leaves a legacy of love and joy amongst her family.
Despite battling clinical depression and anxiety her entire life, Jane was a devout Christian who had accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She found peace and grace in her relationship with God.
Jane is survived by her six children Diana, Kathy, LeRoy (Vicky), Patricia (Chuck), Debra, and Connie (Vernon), fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and brother Wilbur Rupp.