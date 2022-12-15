Jane Strasheim, 92

Funeral services for Jane Strasheim, 92 are at 10:00 A.M. Saturday December 17, 2022, at the Ebenezer Congregational Church, Sidney MT with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Visitation will be on Friday December 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT and one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may join a prayer service at the Ebenezer Congregational Church on Friday, December 16 at 6pm. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. In lieu of flowers or for those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Congregational Church or a charity of their choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Jane Marie (Rupp) Strasheim passed away peacefully at the Sidney Health Center, surrounded by her loving family on December 12, 2022, at the age of 92.

