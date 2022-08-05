Janette Marie Smith, 91, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, just one day before her 92nd birthday. Janette was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Janette was born on July 27, 1930, in Sidney, Montana, to Urgel and Isabella Bouchard. She attended and graduated from Sidney High School in 1948.
On September 24, 1949, she married the love of her life John J. Smith. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage, five children, Jim, Janice, Jerry, Joel, Jay; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She worked at JCPenney and as a phone operator for Mountain Bell, in both Sidney
and Great Falls, Montana. In 1959, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, where she devoted her time to her family and her work. In 1972, Janette and her husband moved to Deer Lodge, Montana, where they opened a Ben Franklin Store. They later changed the name to J&J Variety and worked there until they closed it in 2013, at the age of 83. She then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 2019, to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Janette is survived by her husband, John Smith; her children, Jim Smith of Deer Lodge
MT, Janice (Gary) Weninger of Idaho Falls, ID, Jerry (Cathy) Smith of Bozmen, MT, Joel Smith of Deer Lodge MT, Jay (Sherry) Smith of Charlestown IN; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brianna Smith; parents, Urgel and
Isabella Bouchard; and her brothers, Urgel (Bud) and Phillip Bouchard.
Graveside service will be held at the Newland Cemetery in Sidney, Montana, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
