Janette Marie Smith, 91

Janette Marie Smith, 91, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, just one day before her 92nd birthday. Janette was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Janette was born on July 27, 1930, in Sidney, Montana, to Urgel and Isabella Bouchard. She attended and graduated from Sidney High School in 1948.

