Janice Lawhead, 76
Services for Janice Lawhead, 76, of Fairview, Montana are pending at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Interment will be in the Yellowstone Point Cemetery, Cartwright, North Dakota under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Janice passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, at her home in Fairview surrounded by her family.
