Janice M Hunter

Age 78
Billings, MT
Date of death: August 10, 2023

The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 18th at the Fairview Alliance Church in Fairview, MT at 11 am. Lunch will follow the service.

Pastor Sam Samuelson is officiating and Ellen Croy is providing the music.

All are welcome to attend. Full obituary to follow.