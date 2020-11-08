Janice Mae Lawhead, 76 of Fairview, Montana passed away at her home on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Janice was born in Dunn County, North Dakota on August 15, 1944, to George and A. Josephine “Josie” (Olson) Lawhead. She was the fifth of seven children.
She grew up on the family farm near the Killdeer Mountains. Janice loved walking in the hills by the farm and listening to the sound of the wind that blew through the poplar and cottonwood trees. Janice was united in marriage to Loren Lawhead on September 29, 1962, Killdeer, North Dakota, at the age of 18.They had three boys, Lynn, Leroy, and Curtis. Family gatherings were especially favorite thing to her and Janice enjoyed having everyone together. Janice worked at various jobs as a secretary and book keeper for the school in Fairview, later at the Farmers Elevator and then the Peavy Elevator.
She loved her church family at the Zion Lutheran Church. Janice enjoyed singing with the choir, being part of her Bible study group and the quilting group. Her children and grandchildren were a very big part of her life and meant the world to her.
She is survived by: her three sons, Lynn (Rhonda) Lawhead, Cartwright, ND, Leroy Lawhead, Rochester, WA, and Curtis (Debbie) Lawhead, Fairview, MT; her grandchildren, Jesse (Megan) Lawhead, Travis (Priscilla) Lawhead, Alex Lawhead, Kyle Lawhead, Jade Lawhead Zachary Lawhead, Michelle (Tom) Griffin, Krista Knels, Cody Knels; great grandchildren, Raina, River, Zach Jr., and TJ; brothers, Duane Olson and Jim Olson both of Killdeer, ND; sisters, Bonnie Schartzenberger, Killdeer, ND, and Beverly Loscheider, Fountain, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Josie; grandsons, Jared Lawhead and Justin Rang; brothers, Larry Olson and Donald Olson.