Janice Mae Shipp, 79, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. Born November 22, 1943, Janice was welcomed by her mother, Lucy (Duncan) Thiel, and father, Raymond Thiel Sr. Janice grew up in Sidney, Montana on the family farm. She always loved country life.
On August 28, 1962, she married Lyle Shipp and together they spent their life in Glasgow on their Rambling Acres Ranch, in the country, that they loved. Together, they welcomed three children: Alanna of Great Falls, Montana, Cameron of Glasgow, Montana, and Roxann of Williston, North Dakota.
Janice loved her trip to town daily for lunch and Diet Coke with no ice.
She enjoyed the farm life and took great pride in the look of the ranch.
She could be found in a constant cycle of painting the ranch barns and fences. She greatly enjoyed mowing the ranch and could always be seen cruising around on her lawnmower and taking care of the many trees she planted. She loved the cattle and enjoyed looking after and working with them. She truly spent her life doing what she loved.
Janice was a great storyteller and often had the family’s attention as she told stories about her youth and the many escapades with her brothers and sisters.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Shipp; granddaughter Cassandra Lynn; parents, Lucy and Raymond Sr.; brothers: Chet, Stan, Chuck, Gerald, Gordon, Delmer, and Arnold and sisters: Shirley Baxter, Darlene Dolney and infant sister, Lois.
She is survived by her brother, Raymond Jr.; sister, Barbara Johnson, her children: daughters: Alanna (Mark) Brand, and Roxann (Kelly) Bagley, and son Cameron (Kim) Shipp, seven grandchildren: Joel and Joshua (Alanna); Alexa and Trevor (Cam), and Whitt, Wyatt and Syndr (Roxann).
Viewing is at Bell Mortuary on Sunday, September 3, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
A funeral service is planned for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Glasgow Evangelical Church, in Glasgow, Montana, with burial following Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at bellmortuarymontana.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Shipp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.