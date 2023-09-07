Janice Mae Shipp

Janice Mae Shipp, 79, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. Born November 22, 1943, Janice was welcomed by her mother, Lucy (Duncan) Thiel, and father, Raymond Thiel Sr. Janice grew up in Sidney, Montana on the family farm. She always loved country life.

On August 28, 1962, she married Lyle Shipp and together they spent their life in Glasgow on their Rambling Acres Ranch, in the country, that they loved. Together, they welcomed three children: Alanna of Great Falls, Montana, Cameron of Glasgow, Montana, and Roxann of Williston, North Dakota.

