Janice Williams, 86

Janice Williams, 86, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Sidney Health Center.Due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the family has decided to not have a funeral. Inurnment will be at the Medora Cemetery in Medora, North Dakota.Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.