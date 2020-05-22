Jared Kutzler, 23
Services for Jared Kutzler, 23 of Sidney, Mont. will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney, Mont. with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel of Sidney.
“I’m on my way…”
Jared Gage Kutzler was born July 17, 1996 to his mother Lisa and his father T.J., joining his sister Hayley. Jared was raised in Sidney, Mont., attending Sidney Schools, and graduated in 2015.
Jared spent time between his mother and stepfather’s, Lisa and Matt Curtis, and his father and stepmother’s, T.J. and Michelle Kutzler, while growing up.
During Jared’s youth he had a passion for skateboarding. He and his friends spent many hours finding new and crazier tricks to perfect on their boards. He also enjoyed his XBOX, where we discovered he had a very colorful way of communicating with his friends.
Jared loved all types of music, and enjoyed playing the drums. He also loved his pets growing up. Larry was a favorite of his. He and his friends sure got a chuckle about Larry often. His current dog, Jax AKA Tito, was also very special to him.
Jared also had a brief interest in garden gnomes.
He enjoyed buying cars and had several of them in his short life. Trouble is, he did not have the best of luck with his vehicles. Jared was a free spirit and loved to travel. He was not afraid to just take off and experience many places. Often times losing his phone, wallet or car keys in the meantime.
He enjoyed going to concerts, exploring Makoshika State Park and playing disc golf with his friends. Jared loved to push the limits with things, but he wanted to enjoy life to the fullest. He was always planning his next adventure. He had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit.
Jared’s son, Tatum, was born Oct. 10, 2016. Tatum was the light of Jared’s life. He loved that boy with all of his heart. He and Tatum took many trips and adventures together. He often said that Tatum was the best thing that ever happened to him. Jared’s love will live on through his son.
Jared passed away in Sidney, Mont. on May 18, 2020.
Jared is survived by his son, Tatum; his father, T.J. and stepmother Michelle Kutzler; his mother, Lisa, stepfather Matt Curtis; his sister, Hayley Kutzler; his nephew Mason; his grandmas Nina Keller and Mary Kutzler; his great grandma Dorothy Kaufman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jared is preceded in death by his grandpas, Fred Kutzler and John Keller, and his best friend Hunter Dehner.