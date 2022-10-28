221030-obit-Nesper

Private family graveside services for Jay J. Nesper, 62 of Sidney will be held in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Jay Joseph Nesper died peacefully on October 21, 2022, at his home and surrounded by adoring family.

